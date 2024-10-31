NCR’s toll-free helpline to go live on Nov 1 for Mahakumbh visitors

Anticipating a massive influx of pilgrims for Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, a toll-free helpline for train passengers is all set to go live. The Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway has decided to introduce the helpline to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel experiences for the pilgrims. (Pic for representation)

Notably, it is for the first time that such a service is being made available specifically for this event. The helpline, which will go live on November 1, is designed to help devotees easily access information about train schedules, arrivals, and other rail-related services, said officials.

In addition to this, the Prayagraj Railway Division is enhancing accessibility through a dedicated mobile app specifically for Mahakumbh. Along with the railway website, this app will serve as a one-stop resource, offering devotees convenient access to information and assistance to make their pilgrimage as smooth as possible, officials added.

Prayagraj Railway Division PRO Amit Singh said that a toll-free helpline, 18004199139, has been set up to help pilgrims with train schedules, station details, ticket counters, shelter locations, and more. The helpline will be available from November 1, he added.

For the first time, this helpline will provide information in Hindi, English, and other Indian regional languages, ensuring support for pilgrims from across India. Information on special trains and stations for the Mahakumbh will also be accessible on the Indian Railways website.

Additionally, the Railway Division is working on a dedicated Mahakumbh mobile app, which will soon be available to provide essential details about the event, Prayagraj, and train services for the convenience of all visitors.