Need to review Constitution to make it ‘truly federal’, says Stalin

Thiruvananthapuram: There is a need for review of the Constitution to make it truly federal, DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin said here on Saturday.

Pitching for opposition unity across the nation to take on the BJP, Stalin said, “Individual voices here and there are not much of use. It should be a united voice. It is not enough if we are together only in a few States. We should stand united in all States. We should be an all-India force.” Addressing the CPI’s Kerala state conference’s session on federalism and Centre-State relations, Stalin recalled the dismissal of elected Left and DMK governments, decades ago, in Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively by the Centre invoking Article 356 of the Constitution.

Stalin asserted: “There is a need for review and re-appraisal of the Constitution. Until the Indian Constitution is amended to be truly federal, from the current status of quasi-federal, we shall not stop. We must continue to raise our voice and work towards our goal.”

The Tamil Nadu chief minister claimed that the Concurrent List is completely becoming the Union List. The powers of the State governments are being re-routed and financial rights were taken away from States through the GST. Entrance tests like the NEET denied educational rights and the National Education Policy 2020 is an obstructive policy. The NEP is being opposed by his party and government not only because it was designed as a “saffronisation and Hindi imposition policy,” but also for preventing States from providing educational opportunities in tune with their policies.

On his Twitter handle, the DMK chief said: “Amid excessive centralisation of powers by Union BJP Govt, the demand for a review & reappraisal of our constitution in order to make it truly federal becomes more important. Our lofty goals can be achieved only if the progressive forces stand united & become an All India Force.” In the Left meet, Stalin said his party spoke not only for the states where DMK (Tamil Nadu) and CPI(M) (Kerala) are in power. “We speak for the BJP-ruled States too. They are also in danger.”

Taking potshots at the BJP-led Centre over proposals like “one nation-one election,” he said uniformity is not unity. The answer to such autocratic tendency is autonomy for States and a strong federal structure, he said. “India is not a single government. It is a Union of many States. Calling India as a Union is not wrong. Even the Constitution defines India as a Union. After I started using the term, some viewed it as anti-national. They cannot even digest a term in the Constitution.” The friendship between the Dravidian and Left movements flowered from the days of the genesis of the two movements, the Dravidian party chief said. Outlining principles like federalism, State autonomy and secularism, he said, “Our ideals may be great! But for them to succeed, all the forces backing the ideology must come together.” Stalin said the farmers protest in Delhi proved that autocracy cannot always win. He alleged, “the BJP, whose sole aim is to divide people by religion, language and culture are calling us separatists. There can be no bigger joke than this.”

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP is aggressively taking on the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu over several issues. The DMK chief alleged that the BJP is “born” to divide people for its selfish interests. Such a motive has been defeated in national politics many times. It will be defeated in future too. “BJP should not misunderstand its electoral success as the success of its ideology. This is my polite reminder to them. BJP will not succeed in its attempt to create a communal, casteist, autocratic; unitary India. The people of India will oppose them unitedly.” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI top leader D Raja and leaders of Left parties took part