Neeraj Chopra’s family reaches Delhi to receive him

The family members of Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra have reached Delhi to receive him at the airport.

“We are excited as we will see him for the first time after he won the medal,” said his father Satish Chopra while leaving the village with wife Saroj Bala and brother Bhim Chopra.

As per the family, as of now they do not have any plans to bring him home to Khandra village in Panipat as the athlete has some meetings lined up in Delhi.

But he will return home after August 15,, they said.

Neeraj’s mother said she cannot explain her happiness in words as her son is now an Olympic gold medallist. “We are extremely happy,” she said.

On whether they will bring him home, his uncle said as of now there is no plan in this regard.