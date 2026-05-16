NEET aspirant’s death in Lakhimpur Kheri sparks political storm, protests

The suicide of a 20-year-old NEET aspirant in Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday, allegedly linked to stress over the cancellation of the medical entrance exam, has sparked widespread concern and political reactions over alleged stress linked to exam-related issues. ABVP activists holding protest at the DM office on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The student, who lived in the Isanagar police station area of Kheri district, was found dead on Thursday at his home in Gangotri Nagar locality under the Sadar Kotwali area. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

However, his parents and uncle had told the media on Thursday that the youth had been preparing for NEET for three years. Despite being advised to take admission in a BAMS course last year, the student insisted on pursuing his dream of becoming an MBBS doctor. They said this year, after appearing for the exam for the third time, he was confident of scoring high marks.

However, the father alleged that reports of paper leaks and the later cancellation of the exam caused his son severe mental stress and anxiety, which ultimately led him to take this drastic step.

The incident sparked a political uproar.

Members and office-bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a symbolic funeral procession of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and burned its effigy at the Collectorate gate on Friday.

Led by its vibhag sanyojak Ajay Pandey, organisation convener Abhinav, along with Harshit, Saumya Shukla, Ajay Prajapati and others, the protesters described the paper leak as a “murder of dreams” for middle-class families. They submitted a memorandum to district authorities, to be forwarded to the Union Human Resource Development Minister, demanding a high-level investigation, compensation for the family, and improved mental health counselling for students.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), along with its frontal units’ office-bearers and activists, also staged a strong protest under the leadership of its district president Rampal Singh Yadav, Anurag Patel, Dr RA Usmani, Tripti Awasthi, Ansar Mahlood and others.

Party leaders accused the BJP-led government of failing to ensure fair exams, alleging that frequent paper leaks had become a recurring issue. They submitted a five-point memorandum to be forwarded to the President of India through the district magistrate, demanding ₹2 crore compensation for the bereaved family and ₹50,000 as travel allowance for students appearing in the re-examination.

Expressing her grief on her X account, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended condolences to the bereaved family. In her post, she said that corruption in the examination system was now costing young lives, and called for urgent accountability and reforms to safeguard the future of students in the country.

Probe suggests personal reasons behind suicide

Meanwhile, local authorities denied that stress related to the NEET examination was behind the extreme step.

In a joint statement issued late Friday evening, DSP Vivek Tiwari and SDM Ashwini Kumar Singh said that personal reasons appeared to be the cause of the youth’s suicide.

Deputy superintendent of police Vivek Tiwari, in a video statement, said that a preliminary joint investigation conducted with the SDM of Lakhimpur indicated that the youth took the extreme step due to personal reasons and that the incident was not linked to stress related to competitive examinations.

He further said that investigations into other aspects of the death were underway, adding that the family members of the deceased had also supported the findings of the probe.

SDM Lakhimpur Ashwini Kumar Singh, in the joint statement, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family following the tragic incident and urged people not to spread unverified information or rumours.