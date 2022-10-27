NER starts70 special trains for Chhath puja

In view of rush of passengers during the Chhath puja celebrations, the North Eastern Railway (NER) has decided to run 70 special trains for the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Moreover, the railway authorities have also decided to attach extra coaches and increase the trips of various trains.

Chief public relations officer (CPRO) NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh, said that details of the trains are available at railway website and passengers can utilise the facilities from October 27 till the end of November.

According to railway officials, train number 05054 from Bandra terminal to Gorakhpur started plying on October 27. In addition, train number 03131 from Sealdah to Gorakhpur will begin plying on October 30.

Train number 01027/01028 from Dadar to Gorakhpur and from Gorakhpur to Dadar will run on October 29 and 30 respectively. Train number 10656/10655 will run from Chandigarh to Gorakhpur on November 3 and 10, while it will run on October 28 and November 4 from Gorakhpur to Chandigarh.

On October 29 and November 12, train number 04488 will run from Anand Vihar to Gorakhpur and on October 30, November 6 and 12 train number 04487 will be available from Gorakhpur to Anand Vihar.

Similarly, train number 05005/05006, Gorakhpur to Amritsar, will run on October 28, November 4 and 11 while train 05006 from Amritsar to Gorakhpur will run on October 29, November 5 and 22.

Though trains passing through Gorakhpur are packed with passengers, the reservation counters of NER in Gorakhpur are not gathering heavy crowd. According to sources around eighty percent people are using railway app for reservation.