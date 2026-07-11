Non-bailable warrant out against Happy Passia in 2025 Gumtala grenade attack case

A special NIA court in Mohali has issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, an alleged operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), in connection with the January 2025 grenade attack on the Gumtala police post in Amritsar. According to NIA, Happy Passia, a Babbar Khalsa International operative, has coordinated nearly 15 grenade and bomb attacks in Punjab through India-based aides. (HT)

Special NIA judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa passed the order while allowing an application filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which sought the warrant to facilitate Passia’s arrest and initiate international legal proceedings, including the issuance of a Red Corner Notice, a worldwide alert sent to law enforcement to locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive pending extradition.

According to the NIA, the case was originally registered at the Amritsar Cantonment police station on January 10, 2025, under the Explosive Substances Act following a grenade attack on the Gumtala police post on the night of January 9.

The Centre later transferred the probe to the NIA, which re-registered the FIR on April 1 under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act.

The agency informed the court that investigation revealed accused Bagga Singh, alias Rinku, and Mandeep Singh, alias Makka, carried out the grenade attack using explosives allegedly supplied by Sarwan Singh, alias Bhola. The attack was later claimed through a social media post by Passia, who is alleged to be operating from abroad.

The NIA alleged that Passia and Sarwan conspired to create a terrorist module to target police establishments in Punjab. It claimed Passia coordinated nearly 15 grenade and bomb attacks in the state through India-based operatives, including attacks on police stations at Ghanie-ke-Bangar in Batala and Wadala Banger in Gurdaspur during December 2024.

The agency further alleged that Passia, who was wanted in multiple NIA and state police cases, had been associated with another BKI operative Harwinder Singh Rinda, and had orchestrated grenade attacks, IED blasts, extortion rackets and arms trafficking operations while operating from abroad.

It alleged he used encrypted communication platforms and social media to coordinate attacks, claim responsibility and propagate Khalistani ideology.

The NIA told the court that notices issued under Section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on January 30 and February 20, 2026, directing Passia to join the investigation, could not be served despite repeated efforts. Verification by the local police and village sarpanch indicated that he was absconding and residing outside India.

Observing that summons or bailable warrants were unlikely to secure Passia’s presence and that he may continue to evade arrest, the court directed issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant, which will not expire until he is arrested and produced. The court noted that the warrant was necessary to secure his arrest and enable further investigation and international legal proceedings.

Passia is said to be a key operative of the Pakistan-backed BKI and a mastermind behind 14 of 16 grenade attacks in Punjab targeting police posts, religious sites and homes of public figures.

In January 2025, a special NIA court in Chandigarh had also issued an open-dated, non-bailable warrant against Passia in connection with the grenade attack at a house in Sector 10 on September 11, 2024.