NER to increase AC coaches in 44 long-route trains to accommodate Holi rush

GORAKHPUR Preparing for the rush of passengers who are expected to travel to (and from) Uttar Pradesh during Holi, the North-Eastern Railways has decided to increase the number of AC coaches in 44 long-route trains. The measure, according to officials, would not only accommodate the Holi rush but also increase revenue for the railways department as the fares for seats in AC coaches are higher than that of sleeper or general coaches. The railways has decided to run two fully air-conditioned trains from Mumbai to Gorakhpur. (HT Photo)

Previously, these trains had six AC third class, two AC second class, and one AC first class coaches. However, this configuration will be changed to 10 AC third class, four AC second class, and one AC first class coaches for the festival of Holi.

The long-route trains which will witness the change include -- Gorakhdham Express, Chauri-Chaura Express, Shalimar Express, Gorakhpur-to-Yashwantpur Express, and Pune Express, among others. However, the move may force some passengers to switch from sleeper coaches to AC ones and pay more fare in the process.

Besides adding new AC coaches, the North-Eastern Railways has also decided to run half-a-dozen festival special trains for the convenience of passengers. The railways has decided to run two fully air-conditioned trains from Mumbai to Gorakhpur apart from running five other special trains to various destinations.

Speaking on the preparations, Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NER, said, “A pair of 02541/02542 would run from Lokmanya Tilak terminal to Gorakhpur on March 3rd and 10th and on March 5 and 12th. Apart from this, a pair of trains -- 05417/05418 -- would run from Shahjahanpur to Pilibhit on March 3rd. Similarly, 05193/05194 Chapra-to-Panwel Express trains would run on March 3rd, 7th, and 10th March. Also, 08028/08027 express trains would run from Balrampur to Ranchi.”