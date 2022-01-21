New employment policy to help youngsters, job aspirants in state: Bommai

Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the proposed employment policy would be beneficial for the youngsters in the state.

“The proposed employment policy of the state would be beneficial to the youth and employment aspirants of the state,”according to a statement by the chief minister’s office (CMO), attributing it to Bommai.

The chief minister announced a new policy for employment in October last year that seeks to extend incentives to industries as well as entrepreneurs who create new jobs in the state.

The reiterating of bringing out the employment policy comes at a time when several businesses in the state have had to shut shop owing to the recurring Covid-19 pandemic, incurring huge losses to operators and affecting lives and livelihoods of millions in the state.

The state government had brought in the industrial policy in 2020 which aims to attract investment of ₹5 lakh crore and generate 2 million jobs by 2025 in Karnataka.

Several factors, including the pandemic-induced economic stress and slowdown, have led to an acute fund crunch in the state over the last two years.

The state government has also iterated its intent to bring out a policy for research and development (R&D) to attract investments from around the world.

Karnataka is currently in talks with billionaire Elon Musk-led Electric Vehicle (EV) maker, Tesla to set up shop in the state. Tesla has already set up its first office in Bengaluru after the company was registered last year.

“(The) state’s economy would grow if the working class is empowered economically,” Bommai said on Thursday at an event where he distributed online scholarships for students from families of construction workers being implemented by Karnataka State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The state government also announced the launch of a centre of excellence for AVGC.

“Through this, the Karnataka government which owns the credit of the first State in India to introduce an AVGC policy way back in 2012, has also become the country’s first to set up such a center of excellence which is also coveted to be the biggest in Asia,” Dr. C.N.Ashwath Narayan. Minister for Electronics, Karnataka’s minister for IT, BT and higher education said,

“India now commands around 10% of the global AVGC market and has the potential to reach 20-25% by 2027. The State of Karnataka has been driving the AVGC sector in the country. Our government is proud of this CoE and this Centre will take us to greater prominence in the sector,” he added.

He also said that a new AVGC policy would come out within one year and required land will be provided within a year to set up a dedicated ‘Digital Media Entertainment Area’.

“Karnataka accounts for a 20% share of the Indian entertainment & AVGC industry. A total of over 300 animation, VFX & gaming studios operate in Karnataka employing over 15,000+ professionals. With the launch of this CoE, the AVGC ecosystem will be further benefitted,” said E.V. Ramana Reddy, ACS, Department of Electronics, IT/BT, and S&T.