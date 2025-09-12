New gecko species discovered in Assam, named after state forest department

A newly discovered bent-toed gecko, found in the forests of central Assam’s Dima Hasao district, has been named ‘Cyrtodactylus vanarakshaka’ in honour of the Assam Forest Department, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday. The newly discovered bent-toed gecko.

“This rare find is a befitting tribute to our brave forest staff, where nature rewards their valour with a new wonder,” Sarma wrote on X on the occasion of Forest Martyrs’ Day.

The discovery was formally described in the latest digital issue of the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity by a team of herpetologists comprising Manmath Bharali, Krijoboti Thaosen, Mathipi Vabeiryureilai, Hmar Tlawmte Lalremsanga, Jayaditya Purkayastha, Rupankar Bhattacharjee, Madhurima Das, Sanath Chandra Bohra, and Arup Kumar Hazarika.

According to the researchers, the name ‘vanarakshaka’ is derived from the Sanskrit words ‘vana’ (forest) and ‘rakshaka’ (protector). They said it acknowledges the department’s crucial role in protecting forests and conserving Assam’s biodiversity, including less-studied groups such as amphibians and reptiles.

Jayaditya Purkayastha said the gecko was recorded from the forested slopes of Jatinga in the Barail Hills, an ecologically sensitive transition zone in Dima Hasao.

“Distinctive morphological traits and molecular analysis confirmed it as a new species belonging to the Cyrtodactylus khasiensis group, which is noted for high levels of endemism and restricted distribution,” he said.

The researchers noted that the support of the Assam Forest Department was crucial because amphibians and reptiles often remain overlooked, yet they form a vital part of the state’s ecological heritage.

They said the naming also honours the dedication and sacrifice of Assam’s forest staff, many of whom have lost their lives while protecting wildlife and habitats.

With this discovery, the number of Cyrtodactylus species recorded from Assam has risen to five, and scientists believe the Barail Hills and surrounding montane forests could still be home to several undiscovered species.

They added that the finding further highlights Assam’s growing reputation as a biodiversity hotspot, especially for reptiles and amphibians that continue to emerge from lesser-studied habitats.