New plan to manage Sangam city traffic on the cards

A new traffic management plan aimed at helping officials better manage traffic and avoid congestion – even on peak rush days – is all set to be introduced in Sangam city. A traffic snarl in Civil Lines area of Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

The plan was discussed at the committee meeting of the Integrated Transit Management System of Prayagraj Smart City Limited (PSCL) held on November 7 and whose minutes were confirmed on November 21, officials said.

Steps including extending the automatic facility of generating traffic challans from the existing seven locations to all 19 locations where PSCL has installed the Red Light Violation Detection system under the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) as well as making certain roads one way with vehicle parking on their left side etc were discussed in the meeting, they added.

The facility of challan generation at all the 19 locations and the manpower requirement for the same will be taken care by SP (Traffic), Prayagraj, the confirmed minutes of the meeting read, a copy of which is with HT.

The roads which are under construction and where the work by the Public Works Department and Prayagraj Development Authority is in progress, the marking of stop lines and zebra crossings will be taken care of by the respective departments. The stop lines and zebra crossings on the rest of the roads will be taken care of by the PSCL to avoid any hurdle in challan generation, the minutes further read.

Officials were informed that Urban Mobility Transport Company was engaged as a consultant and apart from design of roads in areas under area-based development (ABD) initiative, it has also given a one-way traffic plan with roadside parking.

This was discussed and a map was shown to the additional DCP (traffic) Sita Ram, upon which he suggested that he would examine the matter taking care of the directions given by the Allahabad High Court and report it to the Committee for further action. The ADCP (traffic)-Prayagraj also suggested establishing a vehicle parking station near Old Government Girls Polytechnic.

On this, Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, mission manager (technical), PSCL, said that an order under a PIL (No. 1299 of 2019) has already been passed by the high court and Prayagraj Smart City Limited will take up the matter according to that order very soon.

Other officials present at the meeting included CEO of PSCL Chandra Mohan Garg, executive engineer of Prayagraj Development Authority Sandeep Agarwal, executive engineer of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation Nazmi Muzaffar, traffic inspector, Traffic Police-Prayagraj Amit Kumar and PSCL manager (IT) Mani Shankar Tripathi among others.

One-way and two-way roads

Urban Mobility Transport Company, engaged as a consultant, has recommended that Clive Road, Strachy Road, Cooper Road and Patrika Road (from Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to MG Road and from MG Road to Nawab Yusuf Road) be made one-way with vehicle parking on the left side of these roads. Likewise, the firm has recommended that nine specific stretches of certain roads including Nyay Road (from Nawab Yusuf Road to MG Marh and from Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to Maharishi Dayanand Road), Sarojini Road (from PD Tandon Road to Tashkent Road and from Tashkent Road to Maharishi Dayanand Road) as well as four stretches of Lohia Road (From Nawab Yusuf Road to MG Road, from MG Road to Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, from Lal bahadur Shastri Road to PD Tandon Road and from Kasturba Gandhi Road to Clive Road) be kept two way but with parking at both sides of the roads.