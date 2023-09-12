New 175 cr ROB set to enhance commuting at Para-Rajajipuram

LUCKNOW The Ministry of Railways and the Uttar Pradesh government approved the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Level Crossing No. 8-Spl in Para on Tuesday. This project encompasses the construction of a two-lane flyover. (Represemtative photo from PTI)

The ROB project will be jointly funded by the Ministry of Railways and the state government, with the total cost approved amounting to ₹175.73 crore.

Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager at Northern Railways, Lucknow, said, “This project encompasses the construction of a two-lane flyover and an underpass on both the bypass line and main line. Once completed, it will provide a direct route from Para to Rajajipuram via the flyover.”

According to the railways, local residents will no longer need to wait when the railway gate is closed due to train operations. Additionally, the Para underpass will facilitate easier travel for residents of Para village towards the Jalalganj underpass.