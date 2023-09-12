News / Cities / Others / New 175 cr ROB set to enhance commuting at Para-Rajajipuram

New 175 cr ROB set to enhance commuting at Para-Rajajipuram

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2023 08:03 PM IST

The ROB project will be jointly funded by the Ministry of Railways and the state government, with the total cost approved amounting to ₹175.73 crore.

LUCKNOW The Ministry of Railways and the Uttar Pradesh government approved the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Level Crossing No. 8-Spl in Para on Tuesday.

This project encompasses the construction of a two-lane flyover. (Represemtative photo from PTI)
This project encompasses the construction of a two-lane flyover. (Represemtative photo from PTI)

The ROB project will be jointly funded by the Ministry of Railways and the state government, with the total cost approved amounting to 175.73 crore.

Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager at Northern Railways, Lucknow, said, “This project encompasses the construction of a two-lane flyover and an underpass on both the bypass line and main line. Once completed, it will provide a direct route from Para to Rajajipuram via the flyover.”

According to the railways, local residents will no longer need to wait when the railway gate is closed due to train operations. Additionally, the Para underpass will facilitate easier travel for residents of Para village towards the Jalalganj underpass.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out