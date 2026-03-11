Newly elected representatives of urban local bodies in Dhanbad will formally begin their tenure from March 18 as the mayor and ward councillors of Dhanbad municipal corporation and the chairperson and ward councillors of Chirkunda municipal council are set to take oath of office. Newly elected urban body representatives to assume office from March 18

According to Dhanbad deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan who is also district election officer (municipal), the oath-taking ceremony for mayor and 55 ward councillors of Dhanbad municipal corporation will be held at 10:00 am in the meeting hall on the first floor of the collectorate. Meanwhile, the chairperson and 21 councillors of Chirkunda municipal council will assemble in Room 314 on the third floor of the collectorate for the proceedings, following which they will be administered the oath.

The election process for the posts of deputy mayor of Dhanbad and vice-chairperson of Chirkunda will also be conducted on the same day. Nomination papers will be filed between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm, followed by scrutiny from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm. The list of valid candidates will be prepared from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm, while the time for withdrawal of nominations has been scheduled from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm.

Preparation of ballot papers will take place between 1:45 pm and 2:15 pm. Polling for the posts will be conducted from 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm, followed by counting of votes from 3:00 pm to 3:15 pm. The results will be declared shortly thereafter, and election certificates will be issued.

The oath of office to the newly elected deputy mayor of Dhanbad and vice-chairperson of Chirkunda municipal council will be administered between 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm, completing the formation of the new urban local body leadership.