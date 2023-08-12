NGT orders suspension of beautification drive in Odisha’s Tampara Lake

The beautification drive of 338-hectare freshwater Tampara Lake in Odisha’s Ganjam district received a jolt on Friday with National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing for immediate suspension of construction work within the 50-metre radius of this protected Ramsar site.

(Representative Photo)

The eastern zonal bench of NGT also directed to form a high-level committee comprising – a senior scientist of the Central Pollution Control Board, the Ganjam district collector and the director of environment, to conduct an investigation and submit its report once the investigation is over.

Challenging the ongoing large-scale construction work in Tamapara Lake, the Wildlife Society of Odisha filed a case before the NGT alleging that part of the lake area was being filled-up with murum for the construction of permanent structures. It also alleged that construction was going on on forest land.

The Tampara Lake was designated as a Ramsar site in October 2021. It is among the largest freshwater lakes in the country where activities like encroachment, establishment and growth of industries, and discharge of untreated wastes and effluents from businesses are prohibited under Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

In the last few months, recreational facilities were being developed for tourists along the natural freshwater lake by reclaiming the lake land in violation of the Ramsar regulations.

A portion was filled with soil to lay paths from the periphery and concrete structures were constructed for setting up cottages. Facilities like a water park, jetties, trekking path and parking spaces are also being developed by the state government alongside the lake.

Permanent construction including restaurants, hotels, resorts, cottages and so many other concrete structures have been constructed within the water area and 50 meters of Tampara Lake.

Expressing its concern, the NGT has directed for immediate suspension of any kind of construction work in the lake, a protected Ramsar site and directed the committee to submit its report once the investigation is over.

