NHAI to repair road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will repair the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to ensure that commuters can use the road till the project to make it a six-laned one begins, officials said. NHAI will repair the road between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk at a cost of ₹ 77 lakh near Sector-10A, in Gurugram on Sunday. (PARVEEN KUMAR)

According to the highway authority’s proposal, an amount of nearly ₹77 lakh will be spent on the repair work, which will primarily involve laying another layer of bitumen on the damaged 3 kilometres stretch.

A GMDA official said that the NHAI has sought a no-objection certificate to carry out the repair work.

Currently, this 3km stretch is in bad shape since it is riddled with small and large potholes, and has damaged kerbs at several places. Due to the potholes, daily commuters face a number of problems. Recently, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had also asked the highway authority to repair the potholes and damaged stretches till the six-laning of the road begins.

According to a survey conducted by the NHAI, around 1,720 metres on the road is in a bad condition on both sides of the carriageway. According to the survey, a 660 metres stretch has potholes on the left side going from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk, while another 1,100 metres stretch on the right side of the carriageway has potholes on the right side, which causes inconvenience to drivers.

According to the survey, there are potholes on the road near the Khandsa junction, near the power sub-station, opposite Himgiri Ashram and upto Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, at the Umang Bhardwaj Chowk roundabout, near Pataudi and Khandsa Road on the right side.

On the left side, the road is damaged near Sector-10A, in front of the power substation, near the Pelican Nest Apartment, from Old Khandsa Road to the liquor shop, from Sector-10 A gate and in front of the CNG pump, the survey revealed.

According to NHAI, an estimate of ₹77 lakh has been prepared for the road repair work and sent to GMDA for approval.

To be sure, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is building a six-lane surface road on the stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk at a cost of ₹160 crore, with ₹100 crore earmarked for shifting the utilities and around ₹60 crore will be spent on building this road. The highway authority is carrying out this work as deposit work of GMDA, which will bear the cost.

When asked about the matter, a senior GMDA official said, “The road repair on this stretch is a priority and they will get it done.”