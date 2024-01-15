Night patrolling up on Prayagraj highways to avert mishaps due to fog

The district police have increased night patrolling to avert mishaps due to dense fog on highways. Police personnel are specially focusing on accident-prone areas and poorly lit spots. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Personnel are taking extra precautions following the arrival of pilgrims and devotees to Magh Mela through road transport.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Many devotees arrived at Sangam to take a holy dip on Makar Sankranti using road transport.

Dense fog has covered the region, especially the rural areas of the district, during the last few weeks, leading to many road mishaps on the highways. Last week, two mishaps took place on the same day in the Handia area in which two people lost their lives while many others were injured.

Some other incidents took place in the trans-Yamuna area, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi districts resulting in casualties and injuries.

Police officials issued instructions to increase patrolling on the highways to control road mishaps due to fog. Instructions were issued to police stations on the highways--Lucknow-Prayagraj, Prayagraj-Rewa, Prayagraj-Varanasi, Prayagraj-Mirzapur, Prayagraj-Jaunpur, Prayagraj-Pratapgarh, Prayagraj-Chitrakoot and Prayagraj-Kanpur highways to remain on alert.

Cops are conducting continuous patrolling on the highways under their jurisdiction to guide vehicles while cautioning drivers to drive slowly and use fog lights.

They are also ensuring that traffic rules are strictly followed to avert road mishaps. Moreover, police teams are also coordinating with local CHC staff and concerned departments in case of an emergency.

DCP Abhinav Tyagi said all police stations on the highways in trans-Yamuna and other regions have been instructed to increase patrolling on the highways and ensure that no mishap takes place due to fog. Vehicle drivers are being urged to drive slowly and follow the rules at police checkposts, he added.