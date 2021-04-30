NIIFT admission: Last date to submit online applications is May 28

Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) here has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses being offered at its centres in Ludhiana, Mohali and Jalandhar.

The last date for submission of online applications is May 28.

The courses include BSc fashion design knits, BSc fashion design, BSc textile design, MSc in garment manufacturing technology; MSc fashion marketing and management and MDes fashion and textiles.

The interested candidates can download the prospectus by visiting the official website www.niiftindia.com and apply online through http://applyadmission.net/NIIFTMOHALI2021.

Admission to the UG programmes will be done through online entrance examination and interview, scheduled to be held on June 16 and 17. There is direct admission for BSc fashion design at NIIFT Jalandhar for eligible candidates without entrance test. However, admission to all PG courses at NIIFT Mohali will be on the basis of merit of the requisite qualifying exams.

Upon successful completion of the course, students can start their own enterprises, in the textile, fashion and apparel sector, apart from getting placements as design consultants, fashion designers, merchandisers, sourcing and product managers and fashion photographers and stylists etc.

NIIFT was established by the Punjab government’s industries and commerce department in 1995 and got affiliated to Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, in 2013.

Ludhiana, apart from being a significant textile cluster, is at its fruition in the production of hosiery, knitwear and readymade garments. NIIFT, in August 2008, achieved another milestone, by opening a new centre at Ludhiana for providing the industry with trained professionals in the fashion business. Ever since, NIIFT Ludhiana has emerged as a premier institute by imparting knowledge on par with international standards.