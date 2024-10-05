Nine injured in clash near Nuh polling booth

Nine people were injured on Saturday when supporters of an independent candidate and a political party clashed just 200 metres from the polling station in Punhana’s Gulalta village. No complaint has been filed in the case. Commandos of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) take action after a clash broke out between two groups during polls in Nuh on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

According to police, the clash was between the supporters of Mohammad Ilyas -- the Congress candidate from Punhana and Raees Khan, an independent candidate at around 12.30pm.

Locals alleged that the Congress attackers vandalised four shops in the market with rods and stones and barged inside a house where Khan’s supporters were taking shelter. Eyewitnesses from the area said that a group of at least 70-80 miscreants pelted stones, looted the four shops, and threw glass bottles at villagers present at the site.

The injured persons were identified as Mohammad Tahir, Irshad, Javed, Shamin, Asgar, Islup, Mujahid, Amir and Rehan. Three among them reportedly suffered severe head injuries. “We fear for our safety as the situation remains unstable. We just want a peaceful election process. Those involved in the attack had come from both the ends of the main road,” the village sarpanch said.

Police were informed and forces reached the spot. Vijay Pratap, Nuh superintendent of police, said that the situation was immediately brought under control. “I had also visited the spot. It was at least 200 metres from the polling station in the village. Voting had remained unaffected from the incident,” he said.

Pratap said that no complaint was received from anyone yet in connection with the incident. “Once we receive the complaint, necessary action against the suspects will be taken,” he added.