Nitish in Delhi for eye surgery, says no role in LJP split

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday arrived in Delhi for an eye surgery, which, his aides said, will be performed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.

Kumar dismissed speculation that he was in the national capital for talks on the possible expansion of the union cabinet. “This is a personal visit. I have come here for eye treatment. There is no plan (of meeting PM Modi during the visit). It will depend on PM Modi how and when he does it (Cabinet expansion). We have no information regarding this,” Kumar told news agency ANI as he landed in Delhi by a special plane.

According to an eminent doctor, who has been treating Kumar, he would be admitted to AIIMS where the surgery is likely to be performed on Thursday.

Sources close to CM said, “He will stay in Delhi for at least three days. The surgery could have happened earlier, but it got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.”

Kumar last visited Delhi in February this year when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and backed new farm laws.

Before boarding the aircraft in Patna earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar CM said there was no JD (U) role in LJP’s split. “We have no role in it. It is their internal matter. He (Chirag Paswan) speaks against me for publicity. We have nothing to do with it,” Kumar said, while replying to Chirag Paswan’s allegation about his party’s role in LJP’s split.