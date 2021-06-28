Nitish uneasy in NDA, says Cong’s Anwar

PATNA

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former minister Tariq Anwar on Monday claimed the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state would not survive for long as intense squabbling was going on within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Talking to media persons at Sadaquat Ashram, the state Congress office, Anwar said Kumar was under tremendous pressure due to the BJP’s antics. “Given the nature of Nitish Kumar and marginalization of JD-U’s claim in the Union cabinet, it’s for all of us to see how long he survives the discomfort,” said the AICC leader.

A few days ago, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, had said the Nitish government would fall in a couple of months.

On the demand by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for a white paper on the Covid crisis in the country, Anwar said people had the right to know the scale of suffering the pandemic had brought on the nation and its economy. “While the government departments have put the Covid toll to 4 lakh, many other national and international agencies and media have assessed the casualty to be around 42 lakh,” said the Congress leader.

On the huge escalation in prices of essential commodities and petroleum products, he said, “The myth of fuel prices being linked with international marked has been demolished, as prices kept on rising in the country when cost of crude had dipped elsewhere.”

To a query on Shatrughan Sinha’s tweet on Sunday that seemed to imply that there were people of a “new variant” who were unhappy with PM Narendra Modi without a reason, Anwar said it could be his personal views. “There are reasons for the people to be unhappy with Modi, as he could not handle many contentious issues properly and thereby left the people to fend for themselves,” said Anwar.