Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No alliance with SP in forthcoming Panchayat polls: ASP chief

ByHT Correspondnet, Jhansi
Jun 15, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan' claims upcoming Panchayat elections will showcase ASP's strength against BJP, criticizing BSP and Yogi's recruitment policies.

In his sixth public meeting in the state on Saturday, Nagina MP and president of the Azad Samaj Party (ASP), Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’, asserted that the upcoming Panchayat elections will demonstrate the strength of their party.

Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ (File)
Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ (File)

“Our fight is directly with the BJP, as no other party has been able to defeat them. The rural belt, where the majority of marginalized communities reside, is where we have consistently raised our voice. Therefore, it won’t be surprising if we emerge as the strongest party after the Panchayat elections,” Azad told the media, also reaffirming his party’s stance for the upcoming state legislative elections scheduled in 2027.

When asked about the BSP and Mayawati’s focus on the upliftment of Dalits, Azad responded, “I have great respect for Behenjee, but her party has failed to effectively fight for the rights of the poor and underprivileged backward classes. They have been consistently defeated. We, on the other hand, will raise their voice with full force.”

Addressing the possibility of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Azad firmly denied it, stating that the Panchayat elections will reveal the true strength of the ASP.

On the topic of the privileges extended to backward classes during recruitment in state government services under Yogi Adityanath, Azad criticized the administration. “The Yogi government is misleading the public about recruitment. Papers for all examinations are getting leaked, while the poor remain deprived of opportunities. People are so frustrated with the situation that they are calling for an early election in 2026,” he said.

HTC

News / Cities / Other Cities / No alliance with SP in forthcoming Panchayat polls: ASP chief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On