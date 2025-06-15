No alliance with SP in forthcoming Panchayat polls: ASP chief

In his sixth public meeting in the state on Saturday, Nagina MP and president of the Azad Samaj Party (ASP), Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’, asserted that the upcoming Panchayat elections will demonstrate the strength of their party. Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ (File)

“Our fight is directly with the BJP, as no other party has been able to defeat them. The rural belt, where the majority of marginalized communities reside, is where we have consistently raised our voice. Therefore, it won’t be surprising if we emerge as the strongest party after the Panchayat elections,” Azad told the media, also reaffirming his party’s stance for the upcoming state legislative elections scheduled in 2027.

When asked about the BSP and Mayawati’s focus on the upliftment of Dalits, Azad responded, “I have great respect for Behenjee, but her party has failed to effectively fight for the rights of the poor and underprivileged backward classes. They have been consistently defeated. We, on the other hand, will raise their voice with full force.”

Addressing the possibility of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Azad firmly denied it, stating that the Panchayat elections will reveal the true strength of the ASP.

On the topic of the privileges extended to backward classes during recruitment in state government services under Yogi Adityanath, Azad criticized the administration. “The Yogi government is misleading the public about recruitment. Papers for all examinations are getting leaked, while the poor remain deprived of opportunities. People are so frustrated with the situation that they are calling for an early election in 2026,” he said.

