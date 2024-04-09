 No impact of CAA in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma - Hindustan Times
No impact of CAA in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Apr 09, 2024 11:10 AM IST

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said those protesting against CAA have to answer because they were misleading people

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that there is no impact of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Assam and that only one application has been filed under it so far. He said those protesting against CAA have to answer because they were misleading people.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)
Sarma said some sections tried to politicise the CAA through lies. “So many days have passed since the rules of CAA were announced and some people claimed that trucks full of migrants from other countries will enter once it is implemented. The fact is only one application has come so far,” he said on Monday.

He added Assam’s Barak Valley has a large number of Bengali-speaking people but no application came from there. “Areas such as Sonari also have a large number of Bengali-speaking Hindus but no application came from that area yet.”

He added things will be clearer and they will show how some people tried to provoke agitations with their lies.

The rules for the CAA were notified on March 11 years after the law was passed in 2019 to fast-track citizenship for non-Muslims, who have entered India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, before 2015. Groups such as the All Assam Students’ Union protested against the CAA and burnt copies of its rules.

On March 17, Sarma said the applications for citizenship under CAA will be fewer in Assam because most of the people whose names did not appear in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens have documents to prove their identity in courts.

