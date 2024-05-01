No one will be poor in next 10 yrs of BJP rule: Rajnath

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the Congress would become the dinosaur of Indian politics within a decade, fulfilling the wish of Mahatma Gandhi that the party should be disbanded after attaining freedom in 1947. Another wish of Bapu for total removal of poverty would be fulfilled by the BJP and no one would be poor in the next 10 years of BJP rule . Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Fatehpur Sikri Rajkumar Chahar, for Lok Sabha elections, in Agra, Wednesday (PTI)

Rajnath Singh was in Jarar village of Agra district where he addressed a public meeting to seek votes for BJP candidate and sitting MP Raj Kumar Chahar who showered praise on Rajnath Singh and called him his political guardian.

Chahar is in tight spot in this Thakur-dominated seat and addressing the rally, sought apology for not being frequent in the constituency. He said that he had to travel nationwide being national president of Kisan Morcha of BJP. Rajnath Singh endorsed it and said that having national level responsibility made the MP less visible in the constituency. Singh asked voters to increase the margin of victory for Chahar who last won by a margin of 4.95 lakh votes.

“I am here for Raj Kumar Chahar....if anybody has a complaint against him, pardon him.....you people are those who live and die for the nation....do not look for individuals but for political party which can hold the nation’s pride high,” said Rajnath .

“Addressing a meet here in Bah tehsil, of which Bateshwar village is a part, I am reminded of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee . I always had his blessings and became CM of UP. He was a world class statesman and none can forget him and his contribution to the nation,” said Rajnath .

“I congratulate voters of India who are fulfilling the wish of Mahatma Gandhi made in 1947 when he suggested to disband the Congress as a political party after attaining freedom. But for selfish motives, it was thought to encash the name and contribution of the Congress in the freedom struggle.....finally you voters have fulfilled the wish of Bapu......Congress will go extinct within 10 years and children will ask as to what was the Congress,” he said .

“If voters are wiping out the Congress, the BJP will end poverty as wished by Mahatma Gandi and none will be poor in the nexr 10 years of BJP rule. Prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi and Manmohan Singh all promised to end poverty but it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi during whose rule 25 crore citizen came out of being below poverty line,” said Singh. “Our Prime Minister rises to serve the nation in the hour of crisis and he reached out to scientist to get the vaccine prepared during Covid times. All citizens were given double doses and a few had three. Beside we exported our vaccine,” said Singh.

“The world acknowledges India’s might and leaders of Russia and Ukraine cooperated when PM Narendra Modi called them on phone. War was halted for a few hours so that Indian students in Ukraine could be saved,” he claimed.

“The Congress was unable to reply to the terrorism threats all over the nation. The maximum that the Congress could do was to stop cricket with Pakistan but PM Modi proved that if challenged, Indian armed forces could not only fight on this side of the border but could cross over and retaliate in the other nation,” he said . He cited schemes like Jan Dhan Yojna, fight against corruption and Indian Yoga being acknowledged worldwide as achievements. “ The oOpposition used to mock our claims on Ram Temple construction but see, the grand temple in Ayodhya is there and will ensure beginning of Ram Rajya,” he said .

“We ended the practice of Triple Talaq because Muslim mothers and sisters are respectful to us . The BJP cannot tolerate insult of women,” said Rajnath .

“India is all set to export defence equipment and doing well in manufacturing of missiles, arms etc. We had exports of 21,000 crore,” he said.

Rajnath lauded present CM Yogi Adityanath for his control over crime in the state which had made goons flee UP.

Air chief marshall (retired) RKS Bhadoria, who had joined the BJP a few months back was also present . All prominent leaders of BJP from Agra were present but BJP MLA from Bah, Rani Pakshalika Singh was missing. Rajnath Singh told the gathering that her father was unwell. Her husband Raja Aridaman Singh was present during the meeting.