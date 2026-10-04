No pink tickets from Oct 4; Saheli cards must for free DTC travel

New Delhi: Women travelling on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses will no longer be able to avail free travel through pink paper tickets from Sunday, as the Delhi government notified that the facility will be available only via Pink Saheli Smart Cards (NCMC).

An official said the new rules mean women eligible for free travel must use their smart card to travel free on DTC and cluster buses. (HT)

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The transport department issued a notification on Saturday, amending the Delhi Transport Corporation (Free and Concessional Passes) Regulations, 1985, after approval from Lieutenant Governor Tranjit Singh Sandhu. The amendment comes into force from October 4, Sunday.

A senior transport department official said the new rules mean women eligible for free travel must use their smart card to travel free on DTC and cluster buses.

“Women who do not have a card can travel by purchasing a ticket at the applicable fare,” the official said.

The notification states that women passengers and transgender people are eligible for free travel on both AC and non-AC DTC and cluster buses.

The Delhi government had earlier announced that smart cards, launched in March, would be issued after Aadhaar-based verification to women with a Delhi address.

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{{^usCountry}} The ticket-based system allowed women travelling on DTC buses to travel for free, regardless of their place of residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ticket-based system allowed women travelling on DTC buses to travel for free, regardless of their place of residence. {{/usCountry}}

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According to government data, more than 1.85 million cards had been issued by September. The government has said the card will also function as a common mobility card for other public transport services after recharge.

The amended rules also clarify that women who are not eligible for the free-travel scheme can use DTC and cluster buses by purchasing tickets at the applicable fare.