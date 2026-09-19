Delhi Transport Corporation redeploys 2,693 drivers as strike continues to affect bus services

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Friday stepped up efforts to restore bus services disrupted by the contractual drivers’ strike, temporarily redeploying 2,693 contractual drivers across depots even as commuters continued to face delays and shortages on several routes on the fourth day of the agitation. A rush of commuters at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

According to an order issued by DTC’s personnel department, drivers were temporarily relieved from their existing depots and attached to locations where they were required to maintain bus operations.

“The deployment is aimed at maintaining the maximum possible level of public transport services and minimising inconvenience to commuters,” the order stated.

It also allowed contractual drivers currently performing conductor duties to be deployed as drivers, provided they have a valid and appropriate driving licence and meet prescribed safety and operational requirements.

DTC officials said the temporary redeployment was being used to increase the number of buses operating on routes where services had been hit by the strike. The arrangement will remain in force until further orders, with the corporation clarifying that the temporary attachment would not amount to a permanent transfer or posting.

The move came as more than 3,000 buses were reported to be off the roads, according to figures cited by the protesting union. The strike began on September 15 and has affected bus-dependent commuters across Delhi.

On Friday, more than 3,000 buses were functional, according to officials, but gaps in services remained in several parts of the city. Commuters reported long waits at bus stops, while many turned to the Metro, autos and e-rickshaws.

With pressure shifting to the Delhi Metro, the network recorded 8.25 million passenger boardings on Thursday, its highest-ever daily figure.

The contractual drivers are striking over demands such as higher wages and improvements in service conditions. Delhi transport minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday that most of the drivers’ demands had been accepted, with the issue of a salary hike still being considered by the concessionaires.

The drivers, however, maintained that the issue had not been resolved. Contractual driver Gaurav Gupta said, “Our peaceful strike will continue as the transport department officials said talks are ongoing, but no concrete step has been taken yet. At some places, people are also pelting stones at buses and shattering windows. This is not just destruction of property but also an attack on us to demoralise us.”

The DTC order, meanwhile, directed regional and depot managers to ensure immediate implementation of the temporary redeployment and maintain records of drivers relieved from and reporting to their assigned depots.