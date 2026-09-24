BEST fare hike adds ₹500 crore to kitty, trims losses
Sources in the BEST said the increase in earnings in 2025-26 was mainly on account of the fare revision implemented in May 2025, higher revenue from wet-lease bus operations, increased financial support from the BMC, and growth in other income
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking mopped up an additional ₹500 crore in revenues in 2025-26, following the fare hike in May 2025, according to figures presented during the BEST committee meeting on Wednesday.
The earnings of BEST’s transport wing alone rose from ₹1,640 crore in 2024-25 to ₹2,137 crore in 2025-26, a revenue hike of ₹497.25 crore. This helped trim the transport wing’s losses by ₹540.46 crore and the BEST Undertaking’s overall losses by ₹621.88 crore in the 2025-26 financial year, documents presented during Wednesday’s meeting and accessed by Hindustan Times show.
In May 2025, the undertaking doubled the minimum fare for its non-AC and AC buses, to ₹10 and ₹12, respectively, alongside hiking rates of daily, weekly and monthly passes. The number of passengers ferried by BEST on a daily basis registered a drop subsequently, from approximately 2.5 million to 2.1 million.
Currently, the BEST operates 2,834 buses across the city; among these, 249 buses are owned by the undertaking, while the remaining are owned and managed by wet-lease operators.
According to the figures presented during Wednesday’s meeting, revenue from wet-lease bus ticket sales increased by ₹235.30 crore in 2025-26 compared to the previous financial year, whereas revenue from BEST bus ticket sales declined by ₹6.31 crore. Revenue from reserved bus services also rose by ₹2.65 crore in 2025-26, while monthly bus-pass income increased marginally by ₹0.42 crore compared to the previous fiscal.
Sources in the BEST said the increase in earnings in 2025-26 was mainly on account of the fare revision implemented in May 2025, higher revenue from wet-lease bus operations, increased financial support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and growth in other income.
“We had estimated that the fare revision would generate around ₹590 crore in additional annual ticket revenue. Figures from 2025-26 show that the actual hike in earnings was close to this estimate, although the fares were revised midway through the financial year,” a BEST official said, requesting anonymity. The full impact of the fare hike on BEST’s revenues would become clearer in subsequent periods, he said.
In 2025-26, the BMC’s grant to the BEST rose to ₹1,000 crore from ₹794.52 crore in 2024-25, while losses of the transport division without taking the BMC grant into consideration registered a drop, from ₹2,517.85 crore to ₹2,182.87 crore, indicating better finances.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShashank Rao
Shashank Rao is a Senior Assistant Editor having worked for over two decades. He reports on Mass Transportation including Railways and Roadways, Automobiles besides Urban Public Infrastructure. With ear to the ground, he is monitors and reports Mumbai's growth trajectory. He is a Rail fan, passionate about Public Policy. When I'm not busy, I read comics and watch anime and football.Read More
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