LSR College students suffer anxiety-filled evening commute

NEW DELHI Students of LSR take part in a protest march near the college on Wednesday, raising concerns over women’s safety following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

For students of Lady Shri Ram College, the evening commute from college to home often comes with a peril: traversing a 500-metre lane right opposite the back gate, which turns into a dark spot-filled route after sunset, leading to localities where most outstation students reside.

Students, especially those who use this route to go to their accommodations in three blocks of Amar Colony, parts of Kailash Colony, East of Kailash, Zamrudpur and around the National Park, said they follow a set of safety precautions. These include avoiding leaving the campus after sunset, staying on call with friends or family while travelling, and alerting friends on WhatsApp if they spot someone suspicious on the way.

This routine has persisted for decades, underscoring a long-standing safety concern that remains unresolved, say students.

HT took a walk with 21-year-old Fellah Fajar, a fourth year student, who resides in Amar Colony and walks to college every day. A 600-metre walk, comprising a short cut to access the back gate of the college, leaves her anxious on a daily basis. HT found at least two dark spots on the lane providing access to the lane in question.

“During the day, it’s still okay because the district magistrate’s office is at the end of the road. It’s after sunset (when the problem arises); we are scared in case we have to stay in the library or for society events,” said Fajar.

Students said the problem becomes more pronounced in winter, when dark hours increase and reduced visibility due to fog compounds the problem.

A 20-year-old student, who lives opposite the college and has to pass through the National Park, said that her mother stays on call almost every time she leaves late. “I was in the dance society and I would stay for classes until 6pm. During winter, it would often get dark by the time we would wrap up and leave so my mother stayed on call. They always ask if I have reached home because they are really worried,” she said, wishing not to be identified.

Students said they often use department information-dissemination groups to alert each other about suspicious people or vehicles.

The 20-year-old recounted an incident of a man masturbating in front of her and trying to talk to her. “I have been catcalled and clapped at. I just ignored it. People share on the group to watch out for a number, or for a particular person on a stretch,” she said, showing messages from the groups.

HT found that the route passing through the National Park was poorly lit. Students shared that despite paying between ₹7,000 and ₹20,000 for accommodation per month, safety remains a concern.

Students also said that police presence does not always translate into a sense of security. “There is a car close to the back gate but usually I have seen the police sleeping or talking, not doing much,” the 20-year-old said.

The pink booth, an initiative of Delhi Police to deploy all women staffers, is located around 100 metres from the college’s main gate. Two women officers were present only on Wednesday.

“The booth was constructed and about a year ago, but we have never seen anyone here except on Wednesday,” said Nancy Pathak, a faculty member at LSR College.

Besides LSR College, students of the Delhi Institute of Heritage Management and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing also use the aforementioned routes.

Aanya Wig, 26, who graduated from LSR College in 2021, said, “This lane has been unsafe and anxiety-inducing since my days and many years before that. The college has often spoken to police about increasing the presence here or functional street lights. All in vain.”

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Vineet Kumat and joint commissioner of police (southern range) Vijay Kumar visited the college on the day and assured of a 24-hour police presence at the pink booth, improved street lighting, and better deployment, as students held a solidarity march from 4pm to 6.30pm.

The march was attended by about 400-500 students as they demanded a safe space and better infrastructure. At the protest, students held placards that read “Girls just wanna... walk home” and “Raton Par Bhi Haq Hamara (We also have a claim on night hours)”.

Students questioned how they could engage in college life and maximise their potential if they always worried about their safety. “Always have to keep in mind about it getting dark,” Fajar said.