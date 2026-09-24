No functional CCTVs leave Aastha Kunj park ‘blind spot’

The lack of functional CCTV cameras inside the 142-acre Aastha Kunj Park, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint on Monday, has created a “blind spot” not only in efforts to maintain law and order in the area but also in the investigation, senior police officers said on Wednesday, requesting anonymity. A poorly lit stretch near Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), close to Aastha Kunj park, on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

At least two police officials familiar with the local security arrangements said police gets access to CCTV footage from the area only when cameras are temporarily installed by temple authorities during major events and festivals. These cameras, however, are removed after the events, they said.

The park, maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), abuts Nehru Place Metro station and connects the ISKCON temple, Kalkaji Mandir, Lotus Temple and Nehru Place with Garhi Village, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, Kalkaji and other areas.

To be sure, police and DDA both have since Tuesday disputed or sought to distance themselves from responsibility for the security gaps around and inside the park.

Police said temples in and around the park have CCTV cameras inside their premises and around exits, but these “hardly” cover any portion of the park. “The temple authorities also install some CCTVs during major events but remove them. We couldn’t find anything and DDA has not done anything. In the last year, we have written to DDA three times at least. We have asked them to add CCTVs in the park and add more mast lights,” the officer said.

On Tuesday, HT had reported that CCTV cameras at the park’s main gate and outside the premises were also not operational.

A police officer said some stretches of the park were poorly lit, making effective patrolling difficult. “The lights also don’t work. How can any officer be expected to patrol here? Had any CCTVs been installed in the park, near mast lights, more evidence could have been gathered,” a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

DDA denied the allegations and said the lighting inside the park was functional, while security-related concerns were being examined. On Wednesday, the agency said it was also undertaking an assessment of security, manpower and other requirements for the park.

DDA did not respond to questions about the lack of CCTV cameras inside the park.

HT conducted a spot check of the park on Tuesday evening and found stretches inside the premises that were dark, with some people walking through them using torches.