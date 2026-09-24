MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday struck down an order passed by a civil court in Nashik, which ordered DNA tests to ascertain the paternity of a 19-year-old claiming one-fifth share in a local hotelier’s estate as his illegitimate child. The court said that DNA tests can be ordered only when the trial court finds it impossible to arrive at a definite conclusion and decide the controversy put forth before it. DNA test for ascertaining paternity must be ordered as a last resort: HC

The court was hearing a plea filed by the late hotelier’s widow and their three children, challenging the order passed by a Joint Civil Judge, Senior Division, Nashik.

The Nashik court had directed the regional forensic science laboratory to conduct DNA tests on samples from the 19-year-old and one of the late hotelier’s three children and submit the report to the court. This was after the 19-year-old approached the court, claiming he was the late hotelier’s illegitimate child and thus entitled to one-fifth share of his estate, along with his wife and three children.

The teenager claimed that his mother became acquainted with the hotelier when she was looking after the dairy business owned by his step-father, who was ill. The hotelier helped in his step father’s treatment and eventually entered into an illegitimate relationship with his mother, resulting in the teenager’s birth in February 2007, he claimed.

In 2016, the 19-year-old filed a special civil suit for partition of the hotelier’s estate, seeking a one-fifth share. He also filed a plea seeking a DNA test to ascertain his paternity and establish his claim that the hotelier was his biological father. This plea was allowed by the Nashik civil court, prompting the late hotelier’s family to approach the high court.

A single judge bench of justice Sandeep Marne allowed the family’s petition on Tuesday, striking down the civil court order. The bench observed that the law on DNA tests for ascertaining paternity is well-settled, and such orders cannot be passed routinely. Courts must first consider existing evidence to assess the presumption of legitimacy, and consider ordering a DNA test only if the evidence on record is insufficient to reach a definite finding, and no harm is apprehended to the parties concerned.

The judge said that in the Nashik case, there was absolutely no need to order a DNA test at the threshold when the 19-year-old had yet to open his case.

“It is only after parties lead evidence and the court finds it impossible to arrive at a definitive conclusion that it can consider directing the conduct of DNA tests,” said Justice Marne. It was wholly unnecessary for the civil court to issue the order, he noted.

The judge added that if a court can decide the factual controversy after considering the evidence on record, conducting tests may not even be necessary. If the teenager fails to prove the foundational facts, such as his mother running the dairy business and having an extra-marital affair with the hotelier, “the whole edifice of the claim of the plaintiff would crumble.”

The high court clarified that its decision would not prevent the 19-year-old from filing a fresh application for a DNA test after evidence completion, nor would it stop the trial court from ordering such a test if it concludes that resolving the controversy without scientific evidence like a DNA test is impossible.