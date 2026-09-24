After string of mishaps, MMRDA tightens Metro 9 safety
Similar measures will be implemented along Metro Line 4 and other under-construction metro corridors, according to officials aware of the developments
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has ordered an immediate strengthening of safety measures along the under-construction Metro Line 9 following a series of incidents that have resulted in fatalities and serious injuries.
Similar measures will be implemented along Metro Line 4 and other under-construction metro corridors, according to officials aware of the developments, amid growing public scrutiny over safety at metro worksites.
The decision to step up safety measures on Line 9 came after the latest incident on September 20, when a 23-year-old man suffered severe head injuries after a cement block fell on him from an elevated construction site at Kashimira.
On Wednesday, MMRDA commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee convened a meeting with senior officials, contractors and general consultants associated with Line 9 and directed them to strictly adhere to prescribed safety protocols at all ongoing worksites and address any shortcomings, said an MMRDA official.
Additional metropolitan commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi subsequently inspected Line 9 worksites to review barricading and other safety arrangements along the corridor. “At some locations, she was dissatisfied with the condition of barricades and directed the contractor to immediately strengthen and secure them. This was at sites adjoining roads with heavy pedestrian and vehicular movement,” said the MMRDA official.
The action comes a month after granite floor stones fell from an under-construction Metro 9 station site at Medetiya Nagar, puncturing the tyres of a passing school van.
In November 2025, a site supervisor fell to his death while working at the under-construction Sai Baba Nagar station in Mira Road. Two months earlier, a 30-kg iron jack came loose from a girder during a girder-lowering operation in the Golden Nest area and crashed onto a road that was loosely barricaded.
The MMRDA’s move also comes amid heightened scrutiny over safety at metro construction sites following a series of accidents on Metro Line 4.
Last week, a 54-year-old delivery executive was killed after an iron barricade along the Metro 4 site on LBS Marg in Vikhroli fell on his moving two-wheeler.
The incident occurred days after two workers died at a Metro 4 site in Wadala when an iron staging platform suddenly collapsed while they were descending from the first floor of the construction site.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShashank Rao
Shashank Rao is a Senior Assistant Editor having worked for over two decades. He reports on Mass Transportation including Railways and Roadways, Automobiles besides Urban Public Infrastructure. With ear to the ground, he is monitors and reports Mumbai's growth trajectory. He is a Rail fan, passionate about Public Policy. When I'm not busy, I read comics and watch anime and football.Read More
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