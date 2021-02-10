No tax for taxis, autos entering Haryana from Delhi
CHANDIGARH
The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday decided to exempt from motor vehicle tax (MVT) auto rickshaws as well as taxis operating within National Capital Region (NCR) as per contract carriage permit issued by the NCR states.
The new rule will mean no tax being charged from such vehicles of other NCR States having contract carriage permits under the NCR reciprocal common transport agreement while entering and operating in Haryana.
This decision is expected to help unrestricted and seamless travel of taxis and auto rickshaws in the NCR states. This will also provide better and efficient transport services to the general public in the NCR, an official spokesperson from the transport department said.
This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.
At present auto rickshaws and taxis registered in Haryana and having contract carriage permits under the NCR reciprocal common transport agreement are not required to pay tax while entering and operating in the NCR states --other than Haryana-- such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi.
