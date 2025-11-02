Noida: 45-year-old property dealer found shot dead at bambawar

A 45-year-old farmer-turned-property dealer was found shot dead near Bambawar village in Noida on Friday afternoon, police said on Saturday. The victim was identified as Mahipal. (HT)

The victim was identified as Mahipal, a resident of the same village. He is survived by his wife and four children.

According to police, the incident was reported around 2.40pm, following which a team from Badalpur police station, Greater Noida, rushed to the spot.

“We received information about an injured person in the area and reached the scene to take him to the hospital. However, he was found dead upon arrival,” said Shavya Goel, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida). Goel added: “An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

Police said Mahipal had been shot by an unidentified assailant.

According to Amit Kumar Bhadana, SHO (Badalpur), Mahipal was a farmer who also dealt in land transactions, including the sale of his own and others’ farmland. “He owned six to seven bighas of land in the village. As per locals, he had no known disputes with anyone,” Bhadana said.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said initial inquiry suggests the murder may have taken place yesterday evening, and police are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. “Since the victim was also a property dealer, we are looking into potential leads related to property or personal disputes,” the officer added.

The forensic team has inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. “No bullet was recovered from the spot, so the weapon and ammunition type are yet to be confirmed,” SHO Bhadana said.