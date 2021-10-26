Noida authority to inaugurate six infra projects before Diwali

The Noida authority will inaugurate six projects (with a total budget of nearly ₹160 crore) in November this year, just before Diwali. Officials on Monday said the work on these projects has been completed. Diwali this year will be celebrated on November 4. One of the major projects is an underpass (with a budget of nearly ₹59.33 crore) located at the traffic intersection between sectors 71-72 and 51-52.

The officials said that the Noida authority will provide “much-needed relief” to the thousands of daily commuters who have been facing traffic snarls at this point since the work started, as vehicles had to be diverted to the service lane.

“The work on the 780metre-long stretch along the road above has been completed and painting works will be finished prior to its opening ahead of Diwali this year. This underpass will provide a smooth commute to at least 50,000 motorists every day on this stretch, which connects Noida with Greater Noida West,” said Rajiv Tyagi, chief general manager of Noida authority.

Once ready, the underpass will make the ride from Vikas Marg, the arterial road linking Noida to Greater Noida West, and Vishwakarma Marg, which connects the expressway in the city to Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, much smoother, officials said.

In June 2019, the Noida authority had started working on the project and the original deadline was set for December 2020. It got delayed because of the restrictions in place following the Covid-19 outbreak, according to the officials.

The other five projects on the list are a mini stadium in Sarfabad (built at a cost of ₹54.16 crore), developmental work in industrial areas in sectors 145, 151 and 158 (at a cost of ₹39.59 crore), an entry gate at the Noida-Greater Noida border (built at a cost of ₹4.99 crore), and an entry gate between sectors 157 and 159 (built at a cost of ₹1.6 crore).

The Noida authority will also inaugurate seven more projects worth nearly ₹480 crore by December-end 2021, before the model code of conduct is put in place in view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022, officials added. These projects include a bus terminal in Sector 82 for ₹204 crore, three underpasses on the Noida Expressway for ₹204 crore, resurfacing on the Noida Expressway for ₹61.54 crore, a cow shelter near the Sector 15A park for ₹7.12 crore, and an entry gate at the Kalindi Kunj Delhi-Noida border for ₹2.72 crore.

“Thousands of commuters, who use the Noida Expressway, will be benefitted once these underpasses are opened for the public. The work has been fast-tracked, and the projects are scheduled to be ready for use by December-end,” Tyagi said.