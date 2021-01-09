IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Noida, Ghaziabad to conduct comprehensive vaccination dry-run on January 11
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida, Ghaziabad to conduct comprehensive vaccination dry-run on January 11

Different districts in Uttar Pradesh — including Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar — will conduct a comprehensive “dry run” at all the proposed Covid-vaccination centres in order to ensure that procedures and infrastructure is synchronised and the vaccine roll out poses no issues to the recipients
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:54 PM IST

Different districts in Uttar Pradesh — including Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar — will conduct a comprehensive “dry run” at all the proposed Covid-vaccination centres in order to ensure that procedures and infrastructure is synchronised and the vaccine roll out poses no issues to the recipients.

During the previous dry-run on January 5, both Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar had conducted the process at six centres —three each in rural and urban centres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India would take a landmark step forward in fighting the coronavirus pandemic on January 16 when the government begins the drive to vaccinate nearly 30 million health care and front line workers.

The UP government has already rolled out vaccination-related guidelines on December 21 last year and said that health care workers (HCWs), which include staff of government and private health care facilities, will get the vaccine in the first phase.

The second phase is scheduled for front line workers such as police personnel, home guards, jail staff and employees of Nagar Palikas, among others, while the third category includes people aged over 50 years and also those aged below 50 but suffering from comorbidities like diabetes, cancer, and high blood pressure.

“The full dry run will be conducted in the district on January 11 and it will cover all the proposed vaccination-centres. This will be the second dry run, with the first one being limited to six centres. At that time, the online portal was working a bit slow and we hope that it will be better this time. We think that the real challenge will be when actual vaccine arrives,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

“For the actual vaccination drive, the police already have a security plan in place to cover storage and transit of vaccines as well as to protect the vaccination-centres,” he, added.

The district has come up with 13 cold storage points for storing of vaccine besides the main vaccine depot. The officials have also identified 73 centres where the vaccination will take place and a list of about 21, 543 doctors and medical staff has been identified for vaccination under the first phase.

The dry run is intended to test the efficacy of infrastructure as well as other resources so that the actual vaccination process can be carried out without any hitches.

The Ghaziabad district has also identified a list of 44 locations, including 30 private health care facilities, where actual vaccination will take place. The district has identified about 21,800 health care workers who will take up vaccination under the first phase.

“During the dry-run on January 11, we will have 15 beneficiaries who will be assigned to one team. During the previous dry-run on January 5, we had assigned 25 beneficiaries to one team. For our 44 locations we have 70 teams. So, we are drawing up plans and preparing for a comprehensive dry run. With this dry run, we hope to get all our resources and infrastructure in place before the actual vaccination,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

During the previous dry run, the health department had identified certain minor issues which they said will be taken care of before January 11.

NO NEW COVID DEATHS IN NOIDA, GHAZIABAD

At least 28 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the Gautam Budh Nagar district in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases in the district since March to 25,169, on Saturday.

According to the state health department’s daily bulletin, the district has 271 active cases, after considering cross-notifications to other districts. No new deaths were recorded in the district due to Covid, with the death toll remaining at 91, as per the bulletin. The recovery and case mortality rates were 98.56% and 0.36%, respectively.

In Ghaziabad, too, no new death due to Covid was recorded in the district in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remaining at 102. The fresh cases were 23, considering cross-notification, taking the total count to 26,317 cases since March. There were 302 active cases in the district and the recovery and case mortality rates stood at 98.46% and 0.39%, respectively.

Overall, the state has so far recorded a total of 592,475 cases since March and 8,481 deaths due to Covid so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Workers set up BMC’s vaccine storage centre in Kanjurmarg. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Workers set up BMC’s vaccine storage centre in Kanjurmarg. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Maharashtra past grim mark of 50K Covid-19 deaths

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Covid-19 fatalities witnessing massive dip since October, say officials; city’s case tally at 298,235, while toll surges to 11,181
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during a video conference.(ANI )
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during a video conference.(ANI )
others

11 lakh from 1.2 cr database to get vaccine on priority: Gujarat CM Rupani

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:17 PM IST
In a video message, CM Rupani said six regional depots as well as other infrastructure, including cold chains, for the storage and supply of vaccine doses have been established.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bulk garbage generators: Clear wet garbage at source or get ready to pay heavy fines

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an ultimatum to establishments generating 100kg of garbage per day, to recycle the wet waste or pay a heavy fine as the corporation will not clear the wet waste
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Swach opposes PMC plan to privatise garbage collection in city

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:04 PM IST
PUNE: The Swach co-operative movement has opposed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) attempt to privatise the garbage collection process in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (REUTERS FILE)
Vials of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (REUTERS FILE)
others

Transport of Covid vaccine to begin soon, Pune police to provide security

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The transport will be done partially by road and partially by air. However, air transport will reduce after the first few rounds are over
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police sting finds parking staff at Ludhiana civil hospital fleecing visitors, 3 booked for extortion
Police sting finds parking staff at Ludhiana civil hospital fleecing visitors, 3 booked for extortion
others

Police sting finds parking staff at Ludhiana civil hospital fleecing visitors, 3 booked for extortion

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Among those booked are the parking contractor and his two employees. While one employee was arrested, the other two escaped
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ludhiana: Convict booked for misleading court, police with false identity

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:56 PM IST
A drug peddling convict has been booked for misleading the court and police, and solemnising two marriages by using a fake identity
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Farmers’ protest: Free buses from Uttarakhand, digital chaupal among newly added facilities at UP Gate

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Farmers protesting at the UP Gate on Saturday introduced various facilities for protesters and also initiated a free-of-cost bus service from the site to Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Suspect who robbed rice trader in December of 13 lakh arrested after encounter

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police on Friday night arrested a 25-year-old man wanted in the case of a robbery of 13 lakh from a rice trader on December 30 in Bisada village, Greater Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida authority to modify over 20 U-Turns in city

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Noida: The Noida authority has planned to modify over 20 U-turns on three roads in the city, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida: 22-year-old man stabbed to death for objecting to sister being harassed

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Noida: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death for saving his younger sister allegedly from two inebriated men in Noida Sector 8 Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Greater Noida: 24-year-old acquitted of charges under POCSO Act as victim counters FIR claims

By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:54 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: District court has acquitted a man of charges levied under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code as the victim claimed that her father had got the FIR lodged under influence by some villagers, since the man had a physical altercation with some villagers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Homebuyers protest against delayed possession Greater Noida west project

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Noida: A group of home buyers on Saturday protested outside the Mahagun Group’s head office in Noida Sector 63 over alleged delayed possession of flats in a project in Greater Noida west
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida Sec74, 76 residents complain of dust pollution from ‘irresponsible’ construction activities

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Noida Dust pollution from construction activities without adequate precautions continues to choke Noida — one of the most polluted cities in Delhi-NCR — despite the graded action plan (Grap) continuing to be in force across the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida, Ghaziabad to conduct comprehensive vaccination dry-run on January 11

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Different districts in Uttar Pradesh — including Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar — will conduct a comprehensive “dry run” at all the proposed Covid-vaccination centres in order to ensure that procedures and infrastructure is synchronised and the vaccine roll out poses no issues to the recipients
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP