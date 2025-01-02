Noida International Airport inks deal with IOCL for fuel

NOIDA: The Noida International Airport (NIA) has signed an agreement with the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), to establish and operate three fuel stations within the airport premises. The agreement will be valid for 30 years for the airport that is slated to become operational by April end, 2025, officials, aware of the development said. The Noida International Airport (NIA) has signed an agreement with the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), to establish and operate three fuel stations within the airport premises. (SUNIL GHOSH/HT)

These stations will be set up near the western access road, at the airside for airport operations, and near the eastern cargo precinct, they added.

The partnership is meant to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality fuelling services at the airport, officials said.

“Our collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd marks another milestone in NIA’s journey to operational readiness. By partnering with one of India’s most trusted fuel providers, we will ensure seamless and efficient fuelling services at the airport. This is a step forward in building Noida International Airport as the gateway to Northern India,” said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport.

Airport officials are taking necessary steps to develop adequate infrastructure before the operations are started, they said.

“By establishing these fuel stations, we are not only serving customers but also supporting the region’s growing infrastructural requirements,” said Sumeet Munshi, Divisional Retail Sales Head, Noida Divisional Office, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Officials said the fuel stations will be established to adhere to global standards of safety, and NIA is committed to an ambitious net-zero emissions goal supported by sustainable design.

The Noida International Airport will begin operations in April 2025 and the concession period for the airport commenced on October 01, 2021, and will run for 40 years. At its opening, the airport will feature one runway and one terminal and handle a capacity of 12 million passengers, officials said.

In December 2024, the Noida International Airport successfully conducted a validation flight trial to check its preparedness to start commercial flights. At present, the work on the airport’s terminal building is advancing rapidly, they added.