Noida police booked victims of Thar brawl case following court order

Noida police to register a case against the victim and his accomplices of the Thar brawl case of Noida, Sector 53, following a July 8 court order, police said on Friday. The Mahindra Thar involved in the crime last month. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A CCTV video of the June 2 incident was widely circulated on social media platforms on June 3, where it was seen that the victim, Saurabh Yadav, 25, a resident of Sector 49, was walking away from the scene when a black Thar hit him from behind and he fell inside a nullah. The video was recorded by his brother, Sumit Yadav, and later verified by the police.

Following the fight on June 2, Sector 24 police registered a case against four identified people: Akash Awana and Aman Awana from Harola, and Gaurav Chouhan and Kunal Chouhan from Chhaprauli, Noida. Later on June 4 night, police arrested AKash’s brother and another suspect, Jatin Thok, 23, a resident of Sector 20, was arrested on June 8.

In their plea before court, Amit Khari from Akash’s side stated that on June 2, Akash received three calls from unidentified numbers from 3am to 11am. When he called back, the caller did not answer, and later Akash’s friend received a call from an unidentified number and was asked to add Akash in a conference call.

“During the conference call, the unidentified man questioned why he was messaging his female friend. When Akash denied it and asked to add his female friend in a conference call to cross-verify, Akash was asked to give a location to meet. Later, Saurabh Yadav, along with his accomplices in four cars with gunners, reached the spot and fired multiple rounds in the air,” read the complaint filed by Khari before court.

It added, “People involved in the fight have multiple serious charges, including attempt to murder at Sector 39, Beta 2 and Surajpur police stations.”

After reviewing their plea, the court stated, “The preliminary report under Section 173(4) of the BNSS is accepted. The station house officer of Sector 24 is directed to register an FIR under the relevant sections in the matter, conduct an investigation as per rules, and inform the court of the action taken within a week,” read the court order issued by the additional chief judicial magistrate, Mayank Tripathi.

“We have received a court order on Friday and registering a case against the victim and his accomplices under relevant sections of BNS at Sector 24 police station.” confirmed Noida, additional deputy commissioner of police, Sumit Shukla adding that we have a week of time, as per the court order.