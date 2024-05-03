 Nomination in Kaushambi: Senior cop misbehaves with candidate, video goes viral - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
Nomination in Kaushambi: Senior cop misbehaves with candidate, video goes viral

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 03, 2024 07:41 PM IST

Senior police officer misbehaves with independent candidate during nomination filing, video goes viral. Enquiry ordered. Outrage on social media.

The misbehaviour of a senior police officer with an independent candidate from the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency has sent the internet into a tizzy.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms inviting the wrath of netizens.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Chhedu, an independent candidate, came to the Collectorate with his mother Dhanpatia, wife Urmila and eight other family members as his proposers, to file his nomination papers from the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

He put aside his placard and drum (dafli) outside the collectorate before entering the collectorate to file his nomination before the district election officer.

A circle officer pushed Chhedu while he was coming out from the collectorate.

He beat his Dafli to attract people when he came outside after filing his nomination which angered Circle Officer (city) Satyendra Kumar Tiwari. It is alleged that Tiwari pushed Chhedu and dragged him outside the Collectorate premises holding his hand. Tiwari also allegedly commented “Tumhari aukat kya hai”.

Locals shot a video of the incident which soon went viral on social media platforms. However, CO Satyendra Kumar Tiwari said that the independent candidate was raising slogans and beating drums within 100 metres of the nomination spot. He was taken outside the premises for violating the model code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Ravidas Trust general secretary Satish Goyal has made a complaint to Election Commission, demanding action against the police official concerned.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Nomination in Kaushambi: Senior cop misbehaves with candidate, video goes viral
Friday, May 03, 2024
