North Eastern Railway plans PM Jan Aushadhi, aadhar card outlets at 50 stations

The North Eastern Railway (NER) has launched a mission to establish outlets of PM Jan Aushadhi at as many as 50 stations to provide convenience to passengers. NER will soon float tenders for it and any graduate in pharmacy will be eligible to apply for the allocation of outlets as the railway has planned to set up these outlets at 50 stations (FOR REPRESENTATION )

Chief public relations officer Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that in the initial stage, these outlets will be set up at Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Kashipur Railway station where all necessary drugs will be available at a cheaper price. The model of the outlet has been designed by a Gujarat-based firm, he added.

Singh said that 120 sq ft space at a suitable place on an important platform will be provided for the outlet.

The railway is also mulling over a plan to establish Aadhar card-making outlets at railway stations. A member of the agency working on the project confirmed that these centres will be set up near ticket counters for the convenience of passengers to apply online correction in Aadhar cards and for online issuance of it.

PROG ON ENVIRONMENT DAY TODAY

In order to aware people to save the environment, NER will organise a special programme at platform number 2 of Gorakhpur railway station on June 5 to mark World Environment Day.

General manager of NER, Chandra Veer Raman will inaugurate an exhibition and release a booklet on environment sustainability and a play on discarding the use of plastic will also be played on this occasion by the scouting team of the railway.

