Not fielding candidates for Tripura bypolls: TIPRA Motha

Tripura’s main opposition party TIPRA Motha will not field candidates in the upcoming bypolls scheduled to be held next month, and is yet to decide which party to support, leader of opposition Animesh Debbarma said on Wednesday. Both the Left Front and the BJP have declared their candidates. (AP File Photo)

The Left, TIPRA Motha and Congress are yet to come to a conclusion about consolidating the opposition votes against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bypolls for Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in Sepahijala district will be held on September 5.

“We have seen what we got in Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in the last Assembly polls. We are not the main competitor but the factorial vote in Dhanpur. We got over 3,000 votes in Boxanagar seat and I don’t think that we are a factor there. Our party is being labelled as ‘Lal motha’ (Red- Motha) and ‘broker of BJP’. We are neither, so have decided not to field candidates in any of the seats,” Animesh told reporters in Agartala.

When asked about their decision to support other parties, he said internal discussions on that are underway, and the party will announce their decision on August 19.

“We shall take the decision keeping in mind people’s interest and those who are supporting us keeping faith on the TIPRA Motha,” said the leader.

He further said that discussions with the BJP have been limited only through telephonic conversations with central leaders.

“Our movement is about our demands,” he said, adding that the bypolls will be a 1:1 fight.

