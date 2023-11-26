Not just fine, speeding to invite police action too

LUCKNOW To address the menace of reckless driving, the Lucknow Police unit has announced that not only will overspeeding vehicles face fines, but they will also be subject to police action. This decision comes in the aftermath of the tragic incident on November 21, where the minor son of ASP Shweta Srivastava lost his life after being hit by a speeding SUV. Intriguingly, there are no designated roads in the city allowing speeds above 80 kmph, let alone 100 kmph. (HT Photo)

In response, the police have initiated FIRs against 121 vehicles found violating speed limits multiple times, identified through the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) across various city locations.

Hazratganj Inspector Vikram Singh, acting on the complaint of ITMS in-charge Sudhir Babu, confirmed that on Friday night, cases were registered against 121 drivers under section 279 of the IPC (rash driving on public roads) and section 336 of the IPC (causing danger to human life or personal safety of any person). This marks the first instance of filing FIRs against vehicles for overspeeding, with online challans proving insufficient in deterring offenders, as noted by Upendra Agarwal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Lucknow.

102 from Lucknow, 19 from other dists booked

The FIRs have been registered based on vehicle numbers, with 102 vehicles hailing from Lucknow and 19 from other districts. The list includes vehicles from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bareilly, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Varanasi, and Jhansi. Notably, many of the violators operate high-end SUVs from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Bareilly.

‘Vehicles zooming past 100 kmph’

A senior home department official revealed that a meticulous speed monitoring analysis identified 121 drivers exceeding the limit, reaching speeds of 100 kmph or more. Intriguingly, there are no designated roads in the city allowing speeds above 80 kmph, let alone 100 kmph.

The ITMS conducted thorough checks using the Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS) cameras installed at 12 key locations in the city, including Khurramnagar to Samta Mulak, 1090 circle to Kalidas Marg, Awadh to Dubagga, Bangla Bazaar to Cantonment, Telibagh road, Gomtinagar Vistar Road, Janeshwar Mishra Park road, Ambedkar Park Road Chatha Meel road, and Chinhat road.