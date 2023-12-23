Not with Sharad Pawar, can write it on stamp paper: Ajit

Mumbai: Seeking to dispel any confusion among party workers, deputy chief minister and NCP rebel faction leader Ajit Pawar on Friday clarified that his meetings with uncle Sharad Pawar were purely family related and not political. He assured his colleagues that he would not betray those who have backed him after the split in the party. “I can give this in writing to you on a stamp paper,” he remarked. Mumbai, India - November 23, 2022: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar addresses a press conference, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

This is for the first time since the split in July that Ajit Pawar has made it absolutely clear that he and his uncle are not going to get together politically. This was seen as an attempt to convince his leaders and office bearers that they should not get confused over his family relations with senior Pawar.

The junior Pawar was addressing a meeting of party leaders and office bearers on Friday called to review the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ajit asked them to pull up their socks and start preparations for the polls that are only a few months away.

Regarding meeting his uncle, Ajit said, “We had come together as a family and workers started believing that we are together. I want to make it crystal clear that we have moved on. There is no match fixing.”.

“Those who have come with us, will not be cheated. We have taken a stand and it will not be changed. I can give this in writing on a stamp paper,” he asserted.

Ajit also commented on NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad’s claim that at the intellectual workshop held between RSS and BJP leaders, it was decided that the BJP will contest the upcoming elections on its own, given its success in the assembly elections of five states and that both of their allies — Ajit Pawar led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will have to contest on BJP’s lotus symbol.

“We will be contesting elections on our own symbol and not on the lotus symbol. Some people are deliberately making such claims to confuse the voters, ignore them,” he remarked, adding, “The leadership of PM Modi is in the interest of the country.”

Sunil Tatkare, Maharashtra president of Ajit Pawar-led faction also announced that they are going to hold a joint rally of the three ruling parties — Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. He also declared holding two conclaves in the next month. The first one would be of the Mumbai unit which would be held on January 7 and second one would be of the women wing to be held on January 12.