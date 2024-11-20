Now, ‘Dolphin Mitras’ to protect endangered Gangetic species

The endangered Gangetic dolphins will get ‘mitras’ or friends for their protection and conservation now. (Pic for representation)

Under Project Dolphin, six ‘Dolphin Mitras’ each will be appointed in Varanasi and Ghazipur under a programme announced by the department of forest, Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

The forest department in a press communique stated that stakeholders like sailors, fishermen and students, who belong to the villages near the Ganga will be deployed as Dolphin Mitras.

From time to time, they will keep an eye on the migration pattern of dolphins and ensure that no such activity takes place at those spots that could harm them because there is a possibility of large number of fishing incidents in the river during winter.

After the implementation of Dolphin Mitra project, students, researchers and honorary persons can benefit by joining this project and can contribute to the conservation of dolphins. At present, provision has been made to identify six Dolphin Mitras each in Varanasi and Ghazipur. The honorarium fixed for the conservation work done by them will also be paid by the department.

To join this project, interested persons can send their application in the attached format to the Circle Office / Divisional Forest Officer Office / Regional Forest Officer Kashi by November 26 and may also mail their details to @cfvaranasi2@yahoo.com.

Special provision has been made for Gangetic Dolphin Conservation under this scheme, in which Varanasi and Ghazipur districts have been identified for Dolphin Mitra for dolphin conservation, added the communique.

About Project Dolphin

Project Dolphin is a wildlife conservation scheme started for the conservation of dolphins in the Ganga and its tributaries in India in the year 2021 by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The Ganga dolphin has been declared an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). For the conservation of dolphins, the dolphin has been declared a protected aquatic animal under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act - 1972 and the Ministry of Forest and Environment of India has declared it as a national aquatic animal for the purpose of its conservation on October 5, 2022. Since 2022, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India celebrates the day as National Dolphin Day every year.