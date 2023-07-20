Now, rowing coaching centre to come up in Gorakhpur

After organising the National Rowing Championship at the water sports complex at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur, plans are afoot to start the rowing coaching centre at the Veer Bahadur Singh sports college here. (Sourced photo for representation only)

The training will be organised at the water sports complex at Ramgarh lake.

The Rowing Federation of India has given a proposal to the state government in this regard on Wednesday and the state government has approved it, said officials aware of the development.

A rowing coaching centre near Ramgarh lake is one of the ambitious projects of chief minister Yogi Adityanath that has come one step closer to reality, they said.

The CM camp office at Gorakhpur confirmed that deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak received a proposal from the chairman of Rowing Federation of India Raj Laxmi Singh in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The Federation had appreciated UP government for successfully hosting the National Rowing Championship at water sports complex at the Ramgarh lake in Gorakhpur and said that it had opened new opportunities and scope for water sports in Gorakhpur along with eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Official sources confirmed that the Rowing Federation of India had given two proposals to the UP Government. The first one is to run separate academic classes for both male and female aspirants at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College and each batch should consist of 21 students.

The second proposal was to further develop Ramgarh Lake Water Sports complex with support of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Secretary, UP Rowing Association, Sudheer Sharma, vice president Harish Sharma and Rakesh Shukla held a meeting with the deputy chief minister and discussed the proposal.

It is notable that sports minister UP cabinet Gireesh Chandra Yadav and additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal had already made a blueprint for rowing coaching centre in Gorakhpur.