Now three world records to be attempted on Feb 24, 25 at Mahakumbh

Three world records will be made at the ongoing 45-day mega religious fair of Mahakumbh on February 24 and 25. Devotees return home after taking a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ANI)

On February 24, 15,000 sanitation workers will clean the roads of the fair area simultaneously in an attempt to set a record for the largest synchronized sweeping drive, while on February 25, 10,000 people will attempt a record of hand printing in Ganga Pandal even as more than 500 shuttle buses will be operated on the same day for an attempt at yet another world record, said Vijay Kiran Anand, DM of Mahakumbh Nagar.

Prayagraj Mela Authority had earlier proposed to make a record of operation of e-rickshaws, but in view of the huge crowd of pilgrims continuing to arrive in the mela area, now shuttle buses will be operated instead to set the record so that there is no chaos, said officials.

A total of four world records were to be made in Mahakumbh-2025 by Prayagraj Mela Authority.

On February 14, over 300 sanitation workers undertook a massive river-cleaning drive, simultaneously cleaning the Ganga at multiple ghats. This feat was meticulously organised under the aegis of the Prayagraj Mela Authority, adhering to all required procedures for official recognition. Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records, who were present at the sites, will soon verify the process. Upon certification, this initiative will stand as an extraordinary milestone, marking the largest-ever synchronized river-cleaning campaign, added mela officials.

The other three records were also to be attempted on February 15 and 16 itself but the officials decided to postpone it in light of the heavy influx of pilgrims in the mela area.

OSD (Mela) Akanksha Rana said that on February 14, 15,000 sanitation workers will clean the roads of the fair area together. Different roads are being earmarked for this including Sangam Lower Road, Akhada Road while some roads can also be of Sector 2, 3 and 4 of the mela area.

In 2019, Prayagraj Mela Authority had made a record of cleanliness involving 10,000 sanitation workers simultaneously, while more than 7,000 people had made a record by doing hand printing besides making a record by operating 500 shuttle buses.

If the attempts this time are successful, Prayagraj Mela Authority will break its own records of road cleanliness, hand printing and simultaneous operation of shuttle buses.