Nowadays, Prayagraj stadiums abuzz with practice sessions

After decrease in Covid cases, Madan Mohan Malviya stadium and Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex are abuzz with activities and practice sessions again.

Sports officials said that over 500 sportspersons on an average have started coming for practice at Madan Mohan Malaviya Stadium every day.

Large numbers of youths, which include girls and young women practice badminton, volley ball, lawn tennis, basketball, squash, table tennis etc at Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex.

“During last few years, the budget for the sportspersons has been increased and more facilities are being provided to them. The students living at sports hostel are also getting diet allowance,” said Sandeep Gupta, Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex In-charge.

There are two hostels which accommodate 15 players each, he said.

Gupta said that due to Covid threat and lockdown, the complex was locked and no sports activities were going on there. However, over 500 players arrive here every day now for practice sessions. At-least 350 players practice badminton, volley ball, lawn tennis and basketball while over 150 of them play squash and table tennis. There are coaches available for each sports. Players are also provided with kits, tennis balls, shuttle cocks, volley ball, basket balls, tennis balls etc.

Gupta further said after India’s outstanding performance in Olympics and Common Wealth Games, more and more children were opting for admissions in sports.

Similar activities are going on at Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium which also suffered during lockdown and Covid threat. The stadium has a hostel of 30 athletes where players of different districts reside and practice here on regular basis for improving themselves. Besides cricket, athletics, kabaddi, hand ball, judo, volley ball, boxing, pole vault, high jump, hockey, weight lifting, lawn tennis etc are being played at the stadium.

Sports officer at the stadium Urmila Singh said players were practicing with more enthusiasm and vigour. An indoor hall for kabaddi, weight lifting and boxing was also proposed at the stadium. The players were given 24 cricket balls, 24 hockey balls, ten balls for hand ball and volley ball. “Over 500 players arrive here for sports practice sessions every day, she said.