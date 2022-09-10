Nowadays, Prayagraj stadiums abuzz with practice sessions
Sports officials said that over 500 sportspersons on an average have started coming for practice at Madan Mohan Malaviya Stadium every day.
After decrease in Covid cases, Madan Mohan Malviya stadium and Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex are abuzz with activities and practice sessions again.
Large numbers of youths, which include girls and young women practice badminton, volley ball, lawn tennis, basketball, squash, table tennis etc at Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex.
“During last few years, the budget for the sportspersons has been increased and more facilities are being provided to them. The students living at sports hostel are also getting diet allowance,” said Sandeep Gupta, Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex In-charge.
There are two hostels which accommodate 15 players each, he said.
Gupta said that due to Covid threat and lockdown, the complex was locked and no sports activities were going on there. However, over 500 players arrive here every day now for practice sessions. At-least 350 players practice badminton, volley ball, lawn tennis and basketball while over 150 of them play squash and table tennis. There are coaches available for each sports. Players are also provided with kits, tennis balls, shuttle cocks, volley ball, basket balls, tennis balls etc.
Gupta further said after India’s outstanding performance in Olympics and Common Wealth Games, more and more children were opting for admissions in sports.
Similar activities are going on at Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium which also suffered during lockdown and Covid threat. The stadium has a hostel of 30 athletes where players of different districts reside and practice here on regular basis for improving themselves. Besides cricket, athletics, kabaddi, hand ball, judo, volley ball, boxing, pole vault, high jump, hockey, weight lifting, lawn tennis etc are being played at the stadium.
Sports officer at the stadium Urmila Singh said players were practicing with more enthusiasm and vigour. An indoor hall for kabaddi, weight lifting and boxing was also proposed at the stadium. The players were given 24 cricket balls, 24 hockey balls, ten balls for hand ball and volley ball. “Over 500 players arrive here for sports practice sessions every day, she said.
Social media channel handler ought to be made accountable, says HC
“Owing to the expanse of the material published on social media any misinformation thereupon has an effect of ruining reputation of any person within hours,” the bench of Justice Pankaj Jain said while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of a woman social media journalist from Gurdaspur. An FIR was registered against Narinder Kaur following the allegations of extortion, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy by the Batala police on August 4.
Lucknow doctors perform rare surgery, save woman with brain aneurysm
Doctors at the Apollomedics hospital successfully performed a complex 48-hour surgery upon a woman suffering from brain aneurysm. “We saved the life of a woman who is a sketch artiste. She was not only cured of her life threatening condition but also got her eyesight back,” said MD and CEO, Apollomedics Superspeciality Hospital, Dr Mayank Somani in a press conference on Saturday. The surgery involved 50 doctors and paramedics and took about 48 hours.
Punjab: 5 arrested for double murder in Ferozepur
Five persons were on Saturday arrested with weapons by Ferozepur police for their alleged involvement in a double murder case. Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said a case was registered against 16 people (by name) and 25-30 unidentified people for the murders of Balwinder Singh, 55, and his nephew Balraj Singh, 20. “We have recovered a .315 bore and one .12 bore firearm besides their cartridges,” he said.
Moose Wala murder: Sixth shooter arrested from West Bengal-Nepal border
The sixth and last shooter allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder was arrested from the West Bengal-Nepal border on Saturday, Punjab Police said. Deepak Mundi, who was a part of the shooters' Haryana module that killed the singer, and his two associates – Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker – were nabbed in a joint operation of Punjab Police, Delhi Police and central agencies.
All-party meet decides to set up committee on issue of inclusion of non-locals as voters
JAMMU: The all-party meeting convened by the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) here on Saturday decided to set up a committee to chalk out the future strategy on the issue of inclusion of “non-locals” in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir. When asked whether National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has lost trust in autonomous institutions, including the election commission, Abdullah, who is also PAGD chairperson, asked which institution was working properly today.
