NPP pulls out of Manipur govt alleging failure to restore normalcy in state

IMPHAL: The National People’s Party (NPP) has withdrawn its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Manipur government under chief minister N Biren Singh, accusing them of failing to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state. NPP national president and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma (ANi)

In a letter addressed to BJP resident Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday, NPP national president and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur. The letter noted that the situation has “further deteriorated,” resulting in the loss of more innocent lives and immense suffering for the people of the state.

“We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government, under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh, has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy. Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People’s Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh-led government in the state of Manipur, with immediate effect,” the letter said.

The NPP holds seven MLA seats in Manipur. The MLAs include Sheikh Noorul Hassan (Kshetrigao AC), Khuraijam Loken Singh (Wangoi AC), Irengbam Nalini Devi (Oinam AC), Thongam Shanti Singh (Moirang AC), Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh (Kakching AC), N. Kayisii (Tadubi AC), and Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong AC).

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the BJP secured 32 seats and the NPP won 7 seats, while other parties, including Congress (5), won 21 seats.