Nigeria conferred its second-highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive this prestigious award. Queen Elizabeth was the first foreign recipient of the GCON in 1969. Nigeria honours PM Narendra Modi with ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger’ award

After receiving the award from Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PM Modi expressed his gratitude, dedicating the honour to the 140 crore people of India and highlighting the strong bond between India and Nigeria.

"Honoured to be conferred with the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger’ Award by Nigeria. I accept it with great humility and dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India and the friendship of India and Nigeria," Modi said.

Modi acknowledged the longstanding ties between the two nations, pointing towards the shared values of democracy and economic dynamism.

"As two vibrant democracies with dynamic economies, we have been working together for the well-being of the people of both countries," he said.

The award adds to a growing list of international honors for PM Modi, with Nigeria becoming the 17th country to recognise him for his contributions on the global stage.

PM Modi arrived in Abuja on Sunday as part of his three-nation tour, which includes visits to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana from November 17 to November 21.

Upon arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigeria's Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, who presented him with the symbolic 'Key to the City' of Abuja. This gesture reflects the trust and respect the Nigerian people hold for the Indian leader.

Modi’s visit, at the invitation of President Tinubu, is expected to strengthen strategic ties between the two nations.