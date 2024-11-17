Amit Shah reviews situation in Manipur, directs officials to ensure peace after fresh violence in state

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a meeting with senior security establishment officials in Delhi to review the situation in Manipur after fresh violence erupted in the state, sources in the government told HT. Union home minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)

The home minister will hold a detailed review meeting tomorrow at North Block. Fresh violence took place on Saturday night as an indefinite curfew was clamped and the internet suspended in seven districts, after the discovery of the bodies of six persons, three women and children each, allegedly abducted and killed by militants in Jiribam.



Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi ordered temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the "territorial jurisdiction of currently affected districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur for two days

Angry mobs torched the houses of state PWD minister Govindas Konthoujam at Ningthoukhong, Hiyanglam's BJP MLA Y Radheshyam at Langmeidong Bazar, Wangjing Tentha's BJP MLA Paonam Brojen in Thoubal district and Khundrakpam's Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar in Imphal East district.

Mob tried to storm Manipur CM's personal residence

A mob also attempted to storm the personal residence of chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday evening, triggering a major escalation between security forces and the protesters.



Security personnel, including Assam Rifles, BSF and state forces, fired several rounds of tear gas shells, rubber bullets to disperse the protesters and foiled the attempt to damage Singh's house, officials said.



Protesters, who had come to meet Keishamthong's Independent legislator Sapam Nishikanta Singh at his residence on Tiddim Road in Imphal West, targeted the office building of a local newspaper owned by him after they were informed that the legislator was not present in the state, PTI reported.



(With bureau inputs)

