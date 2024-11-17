PM Modi praises film ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Truth is coming out’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the film ‘The Sabarmati Report’, saying the “truth is coming out”.



“Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” the prime minister said in an X post.



The prime minister was replying to an X user who had tagged him with a video of the trailer of the film, which released on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Vikrant Massey-starrer film 'The Sabarmati Report'

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station of Gujarat on February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death. The incident triggered riots in Gujarat that year.



ALSO READ: The Sabarmati Report review: Vikrant Massey is effective in retelling of 2002 Godhra train burning- from the media's POV



Dheeraj Sarna has directed "The Sabarmati Report", produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

PM Modi praised Kashmir Files

This is not the first time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised a film. In 2022, he hailed Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’.



“History has to be presented in the right context. Just as books, poetry and literature play a role in this, films can do so too. You must have heard about the discussion about ‘The Kashmir Files’, those who carry around the flag of freedom of expression, that whole bunch is rattled for the last few days," the prime minister had said amid controversy surrounding the film.



The film based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and others.



Last year, Prime Minister Modi while campaigning in Karnataka had mentioned the Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’, and alleged that the Congress is trying to oppose the movie.



“The movie ‘The Kerala story’ is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala which is beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people. The Congress party is now trying to ban the film and support the terror elements," the prime minister said in Ballary.