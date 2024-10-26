NSCN (K-YA) cadre killed in encounter with Army in Arunachal Pradesh

A cadre of the Yung Aung faction of the banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) has been killed in an encounter with Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, officials said on Saturday. The army said one pistol and war-like stores have been recovered from encounter spot. (Representational image)

According to the army, the incident took place in the Changkhao area of Longding district on Friday. One pistol and war-like stores have been recovered from encounter spot.

“Acting on movement of cadres in the general area Changkhao in Longding district, the Arunachal Pradesh police and Assam Rifles launched a search operation on October 25,” the army said in a press release.

“The cadres of the outfit fired upon the troops comprising local police and army personnel. Reacting swiftly, the troops retaliated and in the exchange of fire, one cadre of NSCN (K-YA) was neutralised,” it said.

More details of the incident are awaited.

NSCN (K-YA) is a faction of the banned NSCN (Khaplang), which is led by Yung Aung, nephew of the founder of the group SS Khaplang.

Unlike other NSCN factions and a few other Naga terror groups, which are in ceasefire with the central government and engaged in peace talks, NSCN (K-YA) is active and steadfast in its demand for a sovereign nation for the Naga people.