Nurturing future leaders: BHU trains over 800 students under FLY

As part of Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) efforts to equip students with necessary skills and qualities needed for excelling in their professional and personal lives, the varsity has been placing greater focus on developing leadership and other qualities among students. The programme ‘Finding Leader in You’ (FLY), which the varsity implemented, has now achieved a significant milestone. The university has trained nearly 850 students since the programme was launched. BHU has trained nearly 850 students since the programme was launched. (Sourced)

Conducted by the Competitive Mindset Institute – United States, the FLY training helps strengthen five research-backed skills considered essential for professional competitiveness and ethical leadership. The emphasis in each of the modules covering these skills is on learning to practice and inculcate the skills, not just doing it theoretically.

Addressing the FLY Alumni Meet, the meeting of the students who underwent FLY training, Harsh Bhargawa, co-founder, Competitive Mindset Institute, United States, complimented the students for being part of the programme and successfully completing it. He said no one must be born with skills that guarantee success, but one must keep practicing and nurturing.

He added that till now 5000 students have received the FLY training, and the 5000th student is from BHU. Sharing an important tip with students to bring quality in whatever they do, Bhargawa said that attention to details is very important and can result in transformation. Dr Aruna Bhargawa, advisor, CMI, said that students should not let any of their fears and hesitations overpower them, and they must keep trying, and success will embrace them.

Vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain also addressed the programme hosted at Mahila Mahavidyalaya. He said the university is trying to ensure the overall development of students, and the FLY program is one of many steps in this direction. He further said that the results of these initiatives are already visible, but the actual outcome will be experienced by the participants as well as the institution once our students venture into life after completing university degrees. Hailing Mahila Mahavidyalaya for its remarkable work in developing student leadership and life skills, the VC said that BHU has the potential to become a leader in this regard, and the institution is on the right path to do so. He also suggested that similar programmes for faculty members, both young and senior, should be developed.

Briefing about various initiatives of BHU, dean of students, Prof Anupam Kumar Nema said about 30 FLY programmes have successfully been completed in the university. He added that the programs are being organised in various institutes and faculties, and the feedback from students is heartening. Prof Rita Singh, principal, Mahila Mahavidyalya, while delivering the welcome address said that it is the visionary leadership of VC who has launched several student-centric initiatives that have helped them identify and acknowledge their strengths and abilities. She said the initiatives are proving to be transformative in student welfare and growth.

Many students also shared their experiences about how the initiative is helping them prepare well for life challenges in terms of better communication skills, problem-solving approach, leadership skills, being innovative, and perseverance.